New ‘startling’ documents expected to shed light on St. Clare’s pension crisis

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Newly obtained documents set to be released Thursday are expected to shed some light on the St. Clare’s Hospital pension shortfall.

Senator Jim Tedisco is calling the new documents ‘startling’ and ‘significant.’ They were provided to Tedisco through an anonymous source.

“The documents should’ve been part of a FOIL request we submitted, but for some reason were never provided,” a spokesman for the state senator told News10. “We received the documents from an anonymous source.”

Neither Tedisco nor his spokesman shared what the documents said, waiting instead for a press conference Thursday morning to give the details.

“It provides some answers to questions people have been asking, but it also leads to a lot more questions we hope there will be answers to,” spokesman Adam Kramer said.