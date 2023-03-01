AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Six Flags New England is getting a new ride in late spring of 2023.

Six Flags New England announced its newest ride, Dino Off-Road Adventure, the first of its kind in New England that integrates the latest in animatronic technology and innovation, according to a news release from Six Flags New England.

The new ride involves embarking on an off-road adventure with life-size dinosaurs, thematic elements, state-of-the-art sound, interactive Adventure Guides, educational components, and more.

(Six Flags New England)

(Six Flags New England)

(Six Flags New England)

(Six Flags New England)

(Six Flags New England)

(Six Flags New England)

(Six Flags New England)

The Dino Off-Road Adventure will feature:

Life-size dinosaurs include Tyrannosaurus Rex, Dilophosauras, Maiasaura, Pachycephalosaur, and more

Select dinosaurs will feature life-like sounds and state-of-the-art animatronic movement with a realistic head, eye, tail, and body movement

The safari-style vehicle drove along a track with a capacity of two riders

Young adventurers traverse through an interactive off-road adventure with dinosaur theming, interactive Baby Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Adventure Guides

An educational queue line with an interactive QR component

Midway Dinosaur Photo Opportunity for social media and family photos

Dinosaur-themed specialty food items and drink options will please any appetite

“Family fun is part of our DNA here at Six Flags New England and Dino Off-Road Adventure

delivers exceptional thrills for our youngest thrill seekers,” said Park President Pete Carmichael.

“Our guests will experience an adventure of prehistoric proportions as they step back in time and come face to face with life-size dinosaurs with larger-than-life effects and sound. Our Team is committed to creating exceptional experiences and the 2023 season promises to deliver for

dinosaur lovers of all ages.”

Dino Off-Road Adventure is scheduled to premiere at Six Flags New England during Memorial Day weekend. Six Flags Pass Holders can experience Dino Off-Road Adventure before the attraction opens to the public on Friday, May 26.

Six Flags New England opens for the 2023 season on Friday, April 7, and will run weekends and

select days through Sunday, April 23 for Spring Break.