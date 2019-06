The new Siena College food truck, along with Men’s Basketball Coach Carm Maciariello, visits The Crossings park in Colonie to hand out free treats to families at the playground.

Operated by AVI Foodsystems, the food truck was previously unmarked and just recently got a new look.

The food truck caters to students on campus, but will soon be seen around town at community events.

To find out where they’re making their next stop, follow them on Twitter.