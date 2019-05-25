‘New Scots’ come together to taste a hometown whiskey

Local entrepreneurs gather at Albany Distilling Company to taste whiskey, distilled from grains grown in the town of New Scotland from local owners.

Jesse Sommer, from the town of New Scotland and currently serving in the U.S. Army’s 7th Special Forces Group, started liquor company “New Scotch Spirits” with his childhood friend Patrick Carey.

To celebrate its progress, they invited businesses from their favorite hometown eateries, as well as Indian Ladder Farms – who provided the barley – to taste their single malt whiskey, which is halfway done with its aging.

The whiskey is expected to hit the market in two years once its aging is complete.