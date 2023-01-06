VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, New York State Police made an arrest in connection to an incident that occurred in Voorheesville on December 25. Police say Shandell L. Scott, 32, of New Scotland, was involved in a dispute when he struck the victim and took multiple items from them forcibly.

The victim had an active stay-away order of protection in effect against Scott at the time of the incident. Scott surrendered himself to the police and was arraigned at the New Scotland Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. Scott faces the following charges: