New Saratoga County exhibit showcases 200 years of African American history in the county

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Local artifacts, documents and relics, some dating back to the early days of this country, are all part of a new exhibit in Saratoga County. The exhibition aims to highlight the trials and triumphs of African Americans who helped shape the county and specifically Saratoga Springs.

“First it tells people a lot of information that most people don’t know,” says Jim Richmond of Saratoga County History Roundtable, “the other piece of it and one of the pieces we’re proud of is that we wanted to show the evolution of the Black experience in America as represented on a local level between their enslavement and the time of the revolution and thereafter to today.”

On display is an original copy from 1853 of the autobiography of Solomon Northup; a Black man from Upstate New York whom the popular film 12 Years a Slave is based upon.

Also on display is a map of Saratoga Springs from 1893. The map shows blue circles which show where in the city African Americans lived and worked in the 19th century. With many working in the various hotels and restaurants across the city.

According to Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts, an archeological dig in 2004 discovered that many Black and white Americans lived together in tenement housing in the resort town. “And the artifacts that are in this case kind of show examples of how they were living,” Roberts says, “so we have some writing related artifacts, there’s inkwells and slate pencils. A lot of food related artifacts. Ceramics and then medicinal bottles and hygiene products that are typical of working class people.”

The exhibit is free and open on Saturdays and Sundays from 12-4 at the Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa. It will run until November with the hope of adding additional artifacts and exhibits as time goes on.