New ‘safe exchange zone’ set up to facilitate safer online buying/selling transactions

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department unveiled a “safe exchange zone” in the lobby area of headquarters located at 39 Allen Street.

Police say the area is monitored via video surveillance and will be available 24 hours a day.

Police are offering a few tips to keep in mind when conducting transactions at the police department:

Police personnel will not be present or assist with any transactions.

Police personnel are unable to give legal advice or settle disputes between parties involved in these transactions.

The exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol, and other illegal items is not permitted.

The “safe exchange zone” is meant for person to person transactions. Property may not be dropped off and left unattended.

Sellers are required to take their property with them if the buyer does not show up.

Additionally, police are offering tips to keep in mind when conducting transactions in the community: