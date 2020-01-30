New Route 146 roundabout in Clifton Park completed

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday it was announced that the construction project to turn the intersection of Route 146 and Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park into a two-lane roundabout is now complete.

New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner, Marie Therese Dominguez, made the announcement Thursday that the $3.9 million project for Saratoga County was finished.

The goal of the project was to redesign the intersection to improve mobility along the busy Route 146 corridor and help improve safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.

“All over the Empire State, Governor Cuomo is making smart investments in transportation infrastructure a priority,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “This new roundabout is easing traffic flow, reducing delays and strengthening walking and cycling connections to the town’s trail network, linking to the Shenendehowa Central Schools campus and the nearby town park and athletic fields.”

The NYSDOT says this intersection, near Clifton Park, sees an average of 33,500 cars per day. It is used to connect the eastern and western parts of town along Route 146. The Clifton Park Town Hall as well as other popular athletic fields and ice rinks at Clifton Commons are just south of the new roundabout.

The Route 146 corridor is important because it links southern Saratoga County with eastern Schenectady County. Connecting Clifton Park, Halfmoon, and Mechanicville, all in Saratoga County, with the Northway (I-87) as well as Rexford, Niskayuna, Schenectady, and East Glenville in Schenectady County.

The NYSDOT says the new roundabout features improved signs that flashes to let drivers know of pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, crosswalks were installed just outside the main flow of traffic. New multi-use paths were added east along Route 146, west of the new roundabout that connect two paths to improve walking and biking opportunities.

The newly finished site also includes a seating area with benches, lighting, and a flagpole on the corner of the new intersection as well as green space that was reclaimed after removing two small highway ramps.

New lighting and improved drainage were also part of the much needed improvements. The NYSDOT says landscaping will be added and finished in the spring.