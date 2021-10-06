New roof, stairs and more coming to Hudson Headwaters center on Broad Street

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An urgent care building on a busy section of road is set to get some much-needed renovations, helped along by a boost of federal funding.

The Hudson Headwaters Health Network center on Broad Street will be getting new roofing and rebuilt stairs and wheelchair ramps, among other things, in a project planned to start early next year.

“This has been work that the building has needed for quite some time,” said Sean Philpott-Jones, HHHN’s Vice President for Government Relations and Grants Management. “And it’s work that has been planned.”

Those plans got a helpful shot in the arm this week, when NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik announced she had secured a nearly $1.5 million award for the center, specifically aimed at construction, expansion and renovation.

“Community health centers, like Hudson Headwaters, are an essential component of our North Country healthcare system,” Stefanik said in an announcement on Monday. “I’m proud to announce these taxpayer dollars are returning to our district to support meeting the needs of the residents of Warren County.”

That $1,490,847 boost will also help the building thrive on a structural level. The health center, located at 100 Broad St., is in need of asbestos abatement, as well as reinforcement and support for aging concrete.

The building provides primary care, pediatrics, behavioral help and imaging from near a busy intersection near Northway Exit 18, between Broad Street and Hudson Avenue. The renovations shouldn’t affect traffic on those roads, or for anyone coming in or out of the center’s parking lot.

That said, current work is going on at the building at the corner of the intersecting streets; a Stewart’s Shops convenience store in front of the Hudson Headwaters center is going through some construction of its own. The health center’s phased renovation project is going to wait for a bit.

“And we’re waiting on some supply chain issues anyway, due to delays.”

Issues securing construction materials have impacted any number of construction and renovation projects ongoing in Glens Falls. On nearby South Street, plans to construct a new farmers market space were recently shot $2 million over budget due in large part to lumber costs.

The financial award is part of the American Rescue Plan Act. Hudson Headwaters had previously received financial aid purposed for supporting and restoring operations in response to COVID, which comes from a separate pool from renovation funds.

Hudson Headwaters had already budgeted for the renovations. Now that they’re saving almost $1.5 million, that money can be repurposed.

“That money is freed up so we can support services, particularly those for our low-income areas,” Philpott-Jones said, “as well as mobile health services and things like that.”

Ever-busy, Hudson Headwaters is currently constructing a new facility nearby on LaRose Street, behind the Hannaford shopping center. Once that location is completed, the Broad Street center’s primary care offerings will instead move there, letting the then-renovated, small-but-bustling building hone in on the rest of what it has to offer.

Within the last two years, Hudson Headwaters has also opened new facilities in Moreau and Ticonderoga.