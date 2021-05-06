New Road Bridge in Pittsfield to reopen Friday

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The newly reconstructed New Road Bridge in Pittsfield will reopen Friday afternoon. According to MassDOT, the New Road Bridge located over the West Branch of the Housatonic River in Pittsfield will reopen to traffic late in the afternoon on Friday.

The bridge was closed on February 26 so crews could replace the existing bridge and upgrade existing utilities.

The cost of the bridge rehabilitation project was $1,734,102 and was contracted by JH Maxymillian of Pittsfield, Massachusetts.