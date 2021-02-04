New resources for hopeful snowshoers released by Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – With some more snow in the North Country this week, Warren County government has released a new website to help those who want to explore the winter wonderland of the Adirondack Park during the colder months.

The county’s new snowshoe website includes trail maps and locations, places to rent snowshoes and a beginner’s guide on how to stay safe and make progress on uphill treks. There are tips on how to stay balanced on uneven terrain, using ski poles if possible, and watching out for ski tracks in order to avoid a potentially dangerous crossing of paths with cross-country skiers.

The plan is to keep it updated with snow conditions as the season goes on.

“Exploring our incredible hiking trails on snowshoes is an easy way to get outdoors this winter,” said Warren County Tourism Director Joanne Conley. “With miles of trails to choose from and varying degrees of difficulty, people of all abilities can experience the scenic splendor of the Lake George Area in winter at their own pace on snowshoes!”

The website is part of a continued effort from Adirondack communities to further winter tourism and safe outdoor activities that visitors can enjoy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also lists certain pandemic-specific rules, including avoiding crowds, keeping 6 feet of distance, wearing a mask when needed and prioritizing uncrowded trails. There are over 20 locations listed within Warren County.

“This map will take these trails from ‘the best kept secret’ to the best place for fun and exercise in the beautiful outdoors,” said Bolton Chamber of Commerce President Heidi Hess. “We have trails for the beginner snowshoer (visit Up Yonda Farm) or more experienced snowshoer (on the other Bolton trails).”

The website was created by Warren County Planning & Community Development, the Warren County Tourism Department, the Bolton Chamber of Commerce and the Lake George Land Conservancy.