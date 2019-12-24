New regulations announced for peak-use power plants

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new regulations to reduce emissions in peak-use power plants Monday in a press release.

The new regulations will lower the threshold for nitrogen oxide emissions which contribute to dangerous levels of smog and will be phased in from 2023-2025 to give time for peak-use power plants to find cleaner energy sources.

The new requirements are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 with an eventual goal of 100 percent clean electricity by 2040.

The regulations also provides a way for peak-use power plants to meet the new requirements by installing emission-free renewable energy or energy storage.