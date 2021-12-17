New REDC grants support vital local community projects

NEW YORK (NEW10) – Saratoga and Washington’s counties are to receive more than $9.7 million in funding for 14 important community projects through Round XI of the Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative. Officials say the influx of state funds can assist communities recovering from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic to ensure local projects are completed.

Saratoga and Washington counties can repair critical infrastructure, improve recreational opportunities and breathe new life into local towns and villages says Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner. The REDC funding has provided an additional $196 million to support 488 projects statewide. The local projects that received funding include:

Saratoga County:

$2.75 million to upgrade Saratoga County’s Water Treatment Plant by installing efficient technology for the biological removal of ammonia from wastewater

Washington County: