New record low of 0.65% of tests across NYS positive, 3rd straight week infection rate below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State — 0.65% — since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1% every day for three weeks.
In a release, the governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state.
97,826 tests were conducted on Thursday and from those, 636 tested positive. The governor said total hospitalizations fell from 490, reported on Thursday to 478 as of Friday. Three additional New Yorkers died from the virus overnight.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|1.4%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.5%
|0.6%
|0.3%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|1.2%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.2%
|0.4%
|0.1%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|North Country
|0.6%
|1.2%
|0.8%
|Southern Tier
|0.3%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|2.0%
|1.2%
MORE | Cuomo: Colleges must go to 2 weeks of remote learning if 100 cases or 5% test positive, 20th day infection rate below 1%
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Coke to offer buyouts to 4k workers in US, Canada
- NYRA donates $20,000 in face mask proceeds to local nonprofits
- Massachusetts homeowner fined for hosting large party
- Coast Guardsman opens fire on shark to protect fellow crew on swim break
- WATCH – RNC Recap: One-on-one with Donald Trump Jr.