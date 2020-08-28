New record low of 0.65% of tests across NYS positive, 3rd straight week infection rate below 1%

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the lowest COVID-19 infection rate in New York State — 0.65% — since the pandemic began. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1% every day for three weeks.

In a release, the governor also announced that 8 million tests have now been conducted in the state.

97,826 tests were conducted on Thursday and from those, 636 tested positive. The governor said total hospitalizations fell from 490, reported on Thursday to 478 as of Friday. Three additional New Yorkers died from the virus overnight.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region0.5%1.1%0.5%
Central New York0.6%1.4%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.5%0.6%0.3%
Long Island0.9%0.6%0.5%
Mid-Hudson0.9%1.2%0.9%
Mohawk Valley0.2%0.4%0.1%
New York City0.9%0.9%0.6%
North Country0.6%1.2%0.8%
Southern Tier0.3%0.3%0.5%
Western New York1.4%2.0%1.2%

