GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region APA Pool League is starting a new division starting September 25 at Downtown Social in Glens Falls. Teams will play 9-ball on Sundays at 6 p.m. for 12 weeks.

The new pool division at Downtown Social is a 12-week session starting on September 25. Play starts at 6 p.m., lasting around three and a half hours. The cost of a team is $50 or $10 per person each week, teams are made up of five to eight players and five players play each week. The APA annual membership fee is $25 per person to be able to play. First-place teams qualify for Tri-Annuals where they have a chance to win $600 and make it to the World Qualifiers where they could win up to $30,000.

Go to Capital Region APA Pool League Facebook for more details. You can also call the league office at (518) 630-5664 to register your team or join a team for this division!