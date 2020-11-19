New pedestrian bridge in Clifton Park allows access to Erie Canal Community Connector Trail

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Clifton Park officially reopened the Clute’s Dry Dock entrance to Vischer Ferry Nature & Historic Preserve today in a ceremony that also included a ribbon-cutting for a new pedestrian bridge over the Historic Erie Canal.

The new pedestrian bridge is a 100-foot span over the enlarged Erie Canal and is intended for pedestrians and bicyclists. It is modeled after a historic farmers’ bridge that was once located on the original stone abutments that remain in place.

The bridge will allow walkers, runners, and bicyclists to now access the Erie Canal Community Connector Trail, an over five-mile trail route restored by the Towns of Clifton Park and Halfmoon between 2016 and 2017. Prior to the construction of the bridge, visitors could only access the Erie Canal Community Connector Trail in Clifton Park at the Whipple Bridge entrance, Ferry Drive, or the Clifton Park Water Authority entrance.

Public access improvements in addition to the new pedestrian bridge include an overlook to view the Clute’s Dry Dock area, various trial enhancements, and parking area resurfacing.