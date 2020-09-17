New pasta shop in Saratoga Springs stays afloat during pandemic

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – When Rose Contadino opened her homemade pasta shop, Mangiamo, earlier this year it was a dream come true. Then the COVID-19 pandemic began.

As business slowed down, Contadino ultimately scaled back to only four hours per week. Many days, she wouldn’t even have one customer.

But she kept going during the time of uncertainty.

Before opening the storefront, Contadino sold her homemade pasta at the Saratoga Farmer’s Market where she gained a loyal following.

She credits her farmer’s market customers for helping her survive the hard months.

Mangiamo is located at 75 Woodlawn Ave. and is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

LATEST STORIES