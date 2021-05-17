New parts, same heart: Lake George robotics team makes it to all-remote world tournament

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George High School’s robotics team is 4-for-5 on winning the New York State VEX robotics championship, qualifying them to then travel to the VEX world championship.

But they’re only 3-for-5 on being able to go.

Last year, in between state and world championships, COVID-19 came and made gathering impossible. While that was a huge letdown for a while, the tight-knit students knew there was no time to waste.

Every year, the VEX Robotics tournaments challenge student teams to build robots to play a different kind of game; this year’s is all about collecting colored balls and placing them in the right goalposts.

This year’s world tournament is all-virtual. The school got help from Queensbury High School’s robotics team in the form of two additional arenas, which Lake George will use to stream their part of the competition to judges and YouTube.

The students also won the VEX Robotics Excellence Award during this year’s state tournament. The award applauds a combination of skill across design, programming, piloting and note-taking, as well as the teamwork that goes between them.

The tournament will be broadcast live in YouTube all through the week.