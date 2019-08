This undated image provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration shows proposed graphic warnings that would appear on cigarettes. The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, proposed 13 new large, graphic warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous tumors, diseased lungs and bloody urine. (FDA via AP)

(NEWS10) — Cigarette packaging could soon be changing as the F.D.A proposed the placement of graphic warnings on labels.

The proposal would require tobacco companies to put color images and health risk information on the packages as well as advertisements. The warnings would have to cover 50 percent of the front and back of the packages.

A final ruling of the proposal is expected in March of 2020.