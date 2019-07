SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, popular Saratoga Springs restaurant Siro’s was sold to new owners.

One of the new owner’s Scott Solomon, a partner in Pig n’ Whistle and co-owner of Mingle, saying it was an offer the restaurateur couldn’t refuse.

Accomplished Chef David Britton was just hired to create a new menu. They are scheduled to be open 2019 Saratoga track season.

Plans for renovations to the space are planned for next year. For hours, visit their website.