SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new outdoor fitness park opened Thursday in Schenectady’s Orchard Park. The MVP Health Care Fitness Court will provide the community with increased access to outdoor exercise programs. The park was made possible by Schenectady, MVP Health Care, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC).

MVP teamed up with NFC to make sure people have access to fitness equipment across the state. The open-air fitness center was designed for those 14 and older. People can get a full workout by using their own body weight and allows them to move at their own pace. It was designed for people of all abilities to adapt the workout to them.

There is a free fitness app you can download that work seamlessly with the outdoor fitness park. These free outdoor fitness centers are popping up across New York State.