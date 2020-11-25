New Open Door soup kitchen hoping to offer several times more space in time for Christmas

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Open Door Mission soup kitchen on Lawrence Street served its last meal, serving around 100 Thanksgiving dinners to those in need. The tiny building hasn’t welcomed anyone inside since March, and now it won’t have to, with a much larger replacement getting prepared a couple blocks over.

The new home of the mission’s soup kitchen is in the rear of their newer main office on Warren Street. The space will be able to seat 100 people at a time under normal circumstances, up from a cozy 30 at the old home where they served for over a decade. The new space is big enough that they can socially distance and let people eat inside during COVID-19, something impossible previously.

It’s not just the space, either. The old building had a range with a nonfunctional oven, and not much else. The new kitchen will haev a full oven and stove, griddle, and deep fryer. With more space to store food, mission CEO Kim Cook says the quality of food going out to the city’s homeless population is set for an increase.

The project cost around $600,000 initially, but that cost shot up due to some coronavirus-related complications. The mission needs around $84,000 to finish the job.

Visit the Open Door Mission online to find out how to donate. The mission also always accepts food and hygiene donations.