New online form introduced to report social security scams

(WROC) — The Social Security Administration has announced a new form to report scam calls.

The online form was launched to receive reports from the public about social security related scams.

Some of the scammers, or fraudulent callers mislead the victims into paying money in order to avoid arrest for ‘social security number problems’. Over the past year these calls became the #1 type of fraud reported to the Federal Trade Commission and Social Security Administration.

The data collected from the reports will be used to help identify trends and commonalities, and hopefully help identify those who facilitate the scams. This in turn would reduce the number of victims.

The SSA encourages the public to also report social security robocalls, emails, texts and even in person scams. Once you report the scams you will be given a personal identification number. If you are contacted about a report you filed you will know the call is legitimate because of the PIN.

Social Security employees do occasionally contact people–generally those who have ongoing business with the agency–by telephone for business purposes. However, Social Security employees will never threaten a person, or promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money. In those cases, the call is fraudulent and people should just hang up. Social Security News Release

You can find the form here.