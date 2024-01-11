ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– As one of her State of the State budget priorities, Governor Kathy Hochul announced there will be a new state office, the Office of Service and Civic Engagement. It will be overseen by Lieutenant Governor, Antonio Delgado.

Delgado describes his job being as the eyes and ears of the governor. He travels across the state meeting with New Yorkers and helps to inform the governor’s decision making. He also chairs the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit. Now, he’s taking on this additional role.

“This work complements a lot of what we’ve been doing in the Hate and Violence Prevention Unit. Impart because a lot of the hate and intolerance is born of disconnect, feelings of isolation, and a lack of community.”

Delgado said through service and civic engagement, people can give back while building connections and tolerance.

“The pathways through this program will be diverse in nature,” explained Delgado. “Whether it’s attacking the problem of food insecurity, whether it’s supporting our veterans when they come home, or making sure that folks who are dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues have the support that they need.”

The new state office will be hiring a chief service officer who will be working with organizations across the state. The Lieutenant Governor said the office will also be partnering with SUNY and CUNY students by offering paid work opportunities and potentially college credits.

SUNY Chancellor, John King released a statement saying, “We are excited about the meaningful community service opportunities opening up for SUNY students and others through the Empire State Service Corps Program. From helping with food pantries to tutoring our youth, New Yorkers can make a real difference and help our neighbors.”

“We have gotten to the point where I think as a culture, we’ve diminished the value of service and we’ve short sided and short changed it,” said Delgado. “I think it’s incumbent upon us to elevate this work.”

When asked how much money is being spent towards this new office, the governor’s team said Hochul is unveiling her executive budget next week.