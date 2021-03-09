New NYSUT ad campaign focuses on safely reopening schools

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York’s largest teachers union is focusing a new television campaign on safely reopening schools across the state.

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) launched a $1 million statewide television and digital advertising campaign on Monday. According to NYSUT, it will draw attention to safety guidelines schools need to follow as they begin to reopen for in-person learning.

“The best way for educators to teach and for students to learn is to be in person in the classroom, and we agree with parents and administrators that we need to get back to that for all students,” stated NYSUT President Andy Pallotta. “To do it, we have to continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students, our educators and our school communities. As districts look to bring more students back, educators have a key role to play in ensuring that the policies in place allow students to learn in the safest possible environment.”

The campaign is centered around a 30-second advertisement titled “My Kids.” It features “the importance of in-person learning for students.” The ad also focuses on NYSUT’s push for COVID-19 testing in schools, vaccine availability for education professionals, social distancing, mask wearing and sanitization and hygiene protocols.

NYSUT’s new ad will aired in all regions of New York State for the next month.