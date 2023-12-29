TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The new year means new laws go into effect across the state. On Monday the New York state minimum wage will rise to $15 an hour.

However, many local businesses have already been paying employees more than what is required. It’s something David Girard has taken notice of at 518 Craft.

“What I found was that there was a kind of generosity in the pay scale here and the idea that there was this awareness that not only do you pay people a living wage, but you pay them what they’re worth,” said Girard.

He started as a bartender and has worked his way up to management. He said when you invest in your workforce everyone gets along better.

“But at the same time I think we are all big believers in the more we invest in the people who work with us and for us that might hurt a little bit in the short-term, but it’s always going to pay dividends in the long-term,” said Girard.

Most payroll companies program software to account for changes to state laws but if you are a business owner who processes your own payroll, attorneys advise you to set reminders to stay in compliance, if you haven’t already.

“Because even if it’s an error, let’s say your minimum wage still stays at where it currently is come january 1st, you do face wage and labor violations through new york state, so it is absolutely imperative that if you were processing your own payroll that you do this correctly,” said Ryan McCall, an attorney and senior associate at Tully Rinckey.

He also shared advice for employees who do not see the new wages reflected in their paychecks. McCall said start by alerting your employer to see if it gets reflected in your next paycheck.

“But if you’re somebody who says, hey listen it’s been two or three weeks you’re going into February and your wage still hasn’t risen to $15 an hour and your employer is not doing anything about it. I strongly encourage you to talk to an attorney because they’re gonna be the ones who can point you in the right direction,” said McCall.

An additional $.50 increase goes into effect in 2025 and again in 2026 to bring it to $16 an hour. People against the increase said businesses will pass along that cost to consumers. Recently Chipotle and McDonald’s announced price increases in New York state to offset the costs.