WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls City Common Council passed a new resolution that sounded good to them. And, mayor Bill Collins says the new law will modernize the current noise ordinance. It now will include a limit of 75 decibels, and all types of noise from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Glens Falls is a 113-year-old city, and so, our code is full of laws that are outdate. And sometimes you can find rules and regulations you can drive a truck through,” said Collins He says the city is preparing for the changes.

Your first violation will cost you $250. Any violations thereafter that could cost you $500 or even get you one month in jail. “We will have noise measuring equipment with both the police and the building and codes department. And the object isn’t to provide any of those fines. That’s what you could do if you’re found guilty,” said Collins.

NEWS10 wanted to know exactly what 75 decibels sounded like so we downloaded an app and listened to sounds you might here around the house. The sound of water coming directly from a sink faucet can produce up to 71 decibels. An ordinary bedroom alarm clock came in at 96 decibels, a hammer and a nail were 102 and the vacuum cleaner hit at nearly 100 as well. But what are the impacts of these noises beyond a nuisance?

SUNY Schenectady professor Sten Isachsen says, “75 would not necessarily be detrimental to your hearing unless you’re extremely close to the sound source. But anything above 60 DB over a long period of time could cause stress because it’s loud and annoying.”

The mayor and the Police Department will be meeting tomorrow to go over and finalize logistics of the new law and exactly when it will go into effect.