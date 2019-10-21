New Nike sneakers facing criticism for being “too fast”

(NEWS10) – Nike is coming under fire for creating a new shoe that is being blamed for an unfair advantage. The company is facing backlash from some elite marathon runners for a new shoe that runners have been wearing and breaking records in. The Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% has been word by men who have run the top five times in marathons worldwide. Nigeria’s Brigid Kosgei also blew away the women’s world record for a marathon last weekend with a 2hr and 14min 4sec time.

Former marathon champion Gianni Demadonna told The Times, “They think the shoes are maybe allowing elite athletes to run two minutes quicker in the marathon. Understandably they are troubled by what is happening in their sport because the times being run are so fast. Even older runners are taking huge chunks off their best times.”

The Nike’s cost $250 and feature a carbon fiber plate in the midsole to reduce energy loss, as well as super lightweight materials and Nike ZoomX foam with the company’s greatest energy return yet.

Nike has not yet responded to the complaints.