New National Guard Armory being considered in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — The Town of Bennington is considering a plan to swap more than two dozen acres of land for a downtown Vermont Army National Guard Armory.
The Bennington Banner reported if the deal goes through, the guard would construct a new center along Bowen Road to replace its current cramped downtown armory, and the town would then acquire the old building which has been renovated and includes a stage and a basketball court.
The deal is contingent upon federal funding for the new facility.
