NEW YORK (NEWS10) – On Friday, myE-Verify has released a brand-new user-friendly, free web-based verification service. U.S. workers can engage with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), along with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide greater insight in handling their personally identifiable information (PII) in E-Verify.

Individuals can create a secure account to review their employment eligibility, using the online tools and database with employers that participate using PII in E-Verify. Additional benefits of myE-Verify provide individuals with free identity protection, tracking E-Verify cases while learning your eligibility rights of employment.

USCIS does require that all individuals create a USCIS online account through myAccount before users can access certain myE-Verify features, such as Self Check, Self Lock, and Case History, not previously required. The enhanced look and feel of the enrollment page now offer users new color-coded tags and a dashboard to quickly identify the case status or any actions needed.

