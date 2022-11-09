TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A mural for the Façade of Troy Area United Ministries (TAUM) will be presented on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The mural, painted by Quill and Shawn McGann from the Troy Architectural Program (TAP) painted the mural over the summer.

The mural conveys a theme of peace, justice and building community. It has a bird motif with an olive branch, as well as a prominent dove.

TAUM will be hosting a BBQ for the neighborhood to celebrate the completion of the mural. The mural was made possible by a grant from the McCarthy Charities Inc.