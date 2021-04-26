New ‘move over’ law goes into effect Tuesday in Pennsylvania

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Anyone who drives in Pennsylvania will soon have stiffer regulations in emergency response areas.

The new ‘move over’ law takes effect Tuesday. It requires drivers in emergency areas who are unable to merge, to slow down to at least 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit.

New York has had move over laws in place for several years. If you see anything with flashing lights on the side of the road you must; move over when possible, slow down while passing the flashing lights. Failure to do so carries heavy fines and points on licenses.

It also creates a new points system to hold drivers accountable.

The changes include a fine of $500 for the first offense, $1,000 for a second. And, it could go up to $10,000 if a worker gets injured.