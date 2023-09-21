ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Back in February when we reported on the burst pipes that displaced tenants at Parkview Apartments, NEWS10 received several complaints into our newsroom of poor living conditions at the complex.

NEWS10 at the follow up meeting Thursday, Parkview residents, Albany city officials, and the management company responsible for the building had a chance to all talk.

Thursday, September 21, CRM, the management company responsible for Parkview Apartments told the committee and residents they have cut ties with the current owner.

“We have parted ways with the ownership as of October 1,” said Christine Church, President of CRM.

The apartment building at 400 Hudson Avenue is the home for many seniors and folks with disabilities who say they have been dealing with a rash of problems for quite some time now. They say they have issues with everything ranging from mold to mice, to basic quality of living concerns.

“Situation is intangible. I don’t know who’s to blame, I can point my finger a lot of places,” said resident Michael Fisher.

“After the third month of living there I’m having mice and rodent problems,” said resident Cindy Dickson.

The Director of the Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance, Richard LaJoy, was at Thursday’s meeting, attesting to some of the building’s repairs.

“Folks I’ve been interacting with have been nothing but responsive and trying to solve the issues,” said LaJoy.

“In the past 9 months the owner has put in over 250,000 into repairs,” said Church.

Yet, tenants are not convinced the repairs are enough. They say that not much has been corrected by current management.

“One of my constituents and I had a meeting with the owner of the building this last week. And, you know, I don’t think it went very well because everything we said she argued,” said Diane Dietz, President of the Parkview Tenant Association.

The Housing and Community Development Committee says the next step is a more hands-on approach and they will be taking a field trip to the property.

“You will see me and then we’ll move forward,” said Derek Johnson, committee chair.

NEWS10 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you those updates both on air and online.