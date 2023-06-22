ALBANY, N.Y (News10) Albany’s first ever South End based LGBTQI+ center is scheduled to open this summer. The new satellite office for In Our Own Voices is expected to expand access to services for young people and adults.

The organization’s Executive Director Tandra LaGrone spoke during a press conference outside the space located at 200 Green Street saying it was an historic day. “Just to be clear, let’s name it. This is the first LGBTQI+ space in the south end.” LaGrone says her organization is working with the Albany Housing Authority, Albany Damien Center, and the Alliance for Positive Health to amplify services to LGBTQI+ youth and adults. The satellite office on Green Street sits 2 miles from the In Our Own Voices main office on Lark Street and will cover the needs of the South End as an all-encompassing hub said LaGrone, “To address all of those things: employment, housing, emergency assistance, transportation, food. We have a food pantry. All of that’s going to be available to you.”

Albany’s South End is very familiar to LaGrone. In the 1990’s she honed her community engagement skills here as an HIV and AIDS outreach worker. 30 years later, she knows there’s still a critical need for support in this neighborhood. Today, she met Storm Coley who is formerly incarcerated and on a path to a new beginning.

“That [support] would be a lot to me, because I gotta get back on my feet,” said Storm. LaGrone quickly engaged in a conversation about how the new center could offer layers help and support. “And so, we would be there to really find out what you’re interested in,” said LaGrone. She wrapped up the chat by sharing contact information for services and ended with, “Welcome home!”

The In Our Own Voices satellite center located at 200 Green Street is expected to open for youths and adults in mid-July.