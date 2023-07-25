ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—New Legislation is being introduced that would require more transparency when it comes to the asylum seeker crisis.

A new bill, if passed, would make a municipality planning to transfer asylum seekers to first consult with the governor and leader of the directly affected local jurisdiction.

“It seeks to put a process in place that would require a notice, 30 business days, that will require municipalities to share information,” explained Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara, who sponsors the bill.

The legislation would also mandate a monthly report from the original municipality that funds or directs the relocation of asylum seekers. That information would include:

-The total number of people resettled, transported, or relocated

-Their age, sex, county of origin

⁃ Educational and occupational resources and other assistance provided to them.

“I suspect by the end of the day we will have a Senate sponsor, so we will have a sponsor in both houses. I think we will have bipartisan support on this bill I think makes sense for everyone,”

“This legislation comes after the Super 8 Motel in Rotterdam took in asylum seekers from New York City and informed occupants who were already there that they had to leave on short notice.

New York City is suing several counties that are challenging the relocation of asylum seekers.

“I think the counties are saying we just don’t have the capacity to take on all these people,” said Don Chesworth, partner at Tully Rinckey.

News10 reached out to the New York City Mayor’s Office for information on how exactly the process works when it comes to determining where and how many people are sent to Upstate New York communities, but has not gotten a response.