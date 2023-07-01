At around 2 a.m. on Thursday, Ruth Post heard her dog barking and found her home near Main Street in New Lebanon surrounded by water.

“And it was just roaring… I thought it was raining,” Post said. “And it was just the sound of the water on both sides of the house.”

Ruth and her husband, Douglas, call their dog a hero for alerting them immediately so they can call for help.

“He is the hero. His name is Buddy, and he alerted us and followed us everywhere we went,” she said.

Tistrya Houghtling, Town Supervisor for New Lebanon, said everyone was surprised to wake up to the natural disaster.

“We have since deciphered that a pond up at the edge of Pittsfield State Forest at the top of the mountain emptied,” she said.

Within two hours, fire and police officials say tens of millions of gallons of water were emptied around the main street. The water was due to a large beaver dam that broke and caused the flooding.

“So you have all of that water after traveling down a very steep mountain…picking up debris on its way, plus all of the original debris from that large beaver dam hitting where our road is,” Houghtling said.

Marianna Anthonisen, Town Council Member, said that since Thursday, volunteers from the town and surrounding communities have been helping with the cleanup efforts.

“The crews were here. Family members showed up. Neighbors were helping neighbors. It was just a pour out of concern even beyond the community,” she said. “So it was wonderful.”

Most of the area has been cleaned up, but town officials say there are still many homes with flooded basements filled with about two to four feet of water and mud.

“So there’s a lot of structural damage going on. On the surface level, we got a lot cleaned up,” Anthonisen said. “But now it’s going to be a lot of infrastructure.”

Town officials say the Department of Conservation and Recreation in Massachusetts will create a “beaver reliever” that will help redirect the water in case the dam breaks again, especially since the beavers have already started to rebuild.

But the town supervisor is grateful to see everyone gather together to help with the cleanup efforts.

“And it’s really important to remember that we’re a community first, and despite any differences we might have, we’re all humans looking out for each other,” Houghtling said. “So that’s what’s so special about a town like New Lebanon.”