New lawsuit filed against Nauman Hussain and Mavis Discount Tire

SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Another lawsuit has been filed in connection with the tragic limo crash that killed 20 people in Schoharie one year ago. A family member of one of the crash’s victims is now taking legal action.

Almost exactly one year after Mathew Coons was killed in the tragic crash, his mother has filed a civil lawsuit against those associated with the limo company, including limo company operator Nauman Hussein and Mavis Discount Tire.

“We have been able, through our processes and through our investigation, to figure out that Mavis was involved. Obviously, the defendant who is charged criminally was involved,” said Michael Smrtic, an attorney for Coons’ mother. “His father, and we believe his uncle… is culpable by way of either funding these operations, the limousine company to stay afloat when it really shouldn’t have.”

Smrtic says the lawsuit is an effort to hold people accountable so nothing like the crash ever happens again. Mavis Discount Tire has previously said the company does not bear any responsibility for the tragedy.

