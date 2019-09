FILE – In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, firefighters work beneath the destroyed mullions, the vertical struts which once faced the outer walls of the World Trade Center towers, after a terrorist attack on the twin towers in New York. New research released on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 suggests firefighters who arrived early or spent more time at the World Trade Center site after the 9/11 attacks seem to have a greater risk of developing heart problems than those who came later and stayed less. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation establishing September 11th Remembrance Day.

The new law will also allow for a brief moment of silence in public schools across the state at the beginning of the school day every September 11th.

The governor’s office says this will help encourage dialogue and education in the classroom and to ensure future generations have an understanding of the September 11th terrorist attacks.

The law goes into effect immediately.