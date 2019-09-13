New law aims to prevent allergy emergencies at NY daycares

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new law aims to prevent allergy emergencies from happening in daycares in New York State.

For parents of children with allergies, sending their child to daycare can be scary.

“One out of every 13 kids in America has some sort of a food allergy, mostly peanuts, and that’s two in every classroom so that’s a lot of kids,” Jon Terry, Allergy Advocacy Association Founder, said.

A new law mandates that daycare facility training and policies in place to be ready if a child goes into anaphylactic shock.

“It’s very timely to get this bill passed because of the increasing numbers of young children that have life-threatening allergies.”

In a statement, Governor Cuomo said the measure “…will give parents peace of mind and will help ensure daycare workers receive the right training to respond to emergencies and prevent tragedies…”



“The big thing is the increased training and awareness, be responsive to the parents and then action plan, paperwork, that kind of thing is what Elijah’s Law is best at,” Terry said.

According to the Governor’s office, school districts in the state already have policies in place regarding food allergies and anaphylactic shock.

The law was named after a 3-year-old who died from a dairy allergy after being given a grilled cheese sandwich at his daycare.