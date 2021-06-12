New Jersey toddler dies after he falls from window, attacked by family dogs

ELIZABETH, N.J. (WPIX) – A 3-year-old New Jersey boy died after he fell from a window at his home, landing in a fenced yard where he was attacked by the family’s dogs, officials said Thursday.

He suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

An investigation found the dogs, which belonged to the victim’s family, were in the enclosed yard when the boy fell through the screen door of the Elizabeth home around 5:25 p.m., officials said.

A local animal organization secured the dogs.

Local authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances around the boy’s death. Elizabeth health officials ordered the dogs removed from the home.

“The dogs are currently quarantined, and the city is looking to have them euthanized. We have to wait until the investigation is complete,” a spokesperson for the City of Elizabeth told Nexstar’s WPIX.

Officials have not filed any criminal charges.