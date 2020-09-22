New invasives plan to keep watch from on high on Adirondack hemlock trees

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The first hemlock woolly adelgid was found in the Adirondacks in 2017. But after a second sighting was made on Lake George last month, the state DEC says the invasive species may have been harming Adirondack trees for around five years. Now, they and several conservation groups have created a long-term plan to fight back.

The plan announced Tuesday combines efforts from the FUND for Lake George; the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program; the New York State DEC; and the CUNY Advanced Science Research Center to keep an eye in the sky trained on the Adirondack Park. The woolly hemlock adelgid harms hemlock trees by feeding on their branches, which can cause visible color loss which the groups plan to track by satellite.

Hemlock trees make up around 80 percent of the trees around Lake George.

Watch the full press conference below:

