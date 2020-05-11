New interim superintendent named at Hudson Falls Central School District

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Falls Central School District announced a new interim superintendent to step in for the 2020-21 school year.

Dr. Jon Hunter will be stepping in to take the place of Linda Goewey, who is retiring as superintendent effective July 31.

Hunter has over 40 years of experience working in schools in New York, as a social studies teacher in Brighton; high school principal at Bethlehem Central School District; and as superintendent at Fairport Central School District.

“I look forward to working in a small school district with a strong culture of community and commitment to all students,” said Dr. Hunter. “Change of leadership is not easy for any school community. But by working and learning together we can build on the success of the past, maintain a strong District, and transition to the new Superintendent in 2021.”

Dr. Hunter is coming into the district nearly two months into closures due to COVID-19.

“We will need to construct a multi-year fiscal plan to address the financial fallout,” said Dr. Hunter. “And we will need to continue to identify high expectations for students and options for all to be successful.”

The district will be searching for a new permanent superintendent starting in the fall, and expect the search to take the entire 2020-21 school year.

