New interactive exhibit at National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—With the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Championships at Keeneland Racecourse kicking off Friday, the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs has a new interactive video exhibit in the lobby. Visitors can search race footage replays of every Breeders’ Cup race since the inaugural championship in 1984.

“The exhibit is part Breeders’ Cup and part NTRA. NTRA stands for the National Thoroughbred Racing Association,” Director of the National Racing and Hall of Fame, Kate Masterson, said Friday. “We are opening our exhibit in a timely manner for today’s Breeders’ Cup Friday races.”

The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

