SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady Police Department unveiled, on Thursday, a new state-of-the-art indoor firearms training facility. The department also announced medics are now embedded with its S.W.A.T. team.

Sergeant Zachary Weakly is in charge of training officers. He says having the on-site, multi-use tactical range means they can more easily train officers.

“This gives us an area where we can conduct reality based training, not even with firearms,” Weakly said.

Police Chief Eric Clifford says it will enhance the de-escalation training they already conduct, which includes Brazilian jiu jitsu.

Weakly says they’ve incorporated jiu jitsu training just in the last 6 months and estimates about 40 percent of officers voluntarily participate in it.

He says part of their de-escalation training teaches officers to create discretionary time so they can pre-plan before responding to a call. That time can be used to call in outside resources and get others on the scene, who may be more equipped than officers to handle certain situations.

“But we’re also training our police officers better. We’re training them to recognize those who need wrap-around services,” Clifford says.

This year the Schenectady Police Department became a state accredited police agency, according to Clifford.

They were certified in 2020 and were recertified this year but now the S.W.A.T. team has obtained an additional certification that makes them eligible to receive more grants.

The Schenectady Special Operations Squad, better known as the S.W.A.T. team, has medics embedded when they deploy.

That Special Operations Squad certification requires at least one medic to be embedded with the S.W.A.T. team.

“While this may seem simple to just put a medic on, it really wasn’t that simple because there’s safety issues. There’s training issues involved,” Clifford said.

They’ve made so much progress in their Special Operations Squad that they have already received a grant, Clifford said.

That money is essential for the department because the new facility’s price tag was much more than they anticipated.

Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy said the project took longer than they liked and the budget for the project ended up being more than they’d like.

A large part of that was because of an asbestos problem they discovered as the project got underway.

Chief Clifford said they prioritized this project over other projects in the city and were able to find additional funds thanks to the mayor, city council and engineers.

“We make a large investment in training our officers so we can better serve our communities,” Clifford said.

The first shooting range at the headquarters was built over 40 years ago but was decommissioned in 2014.

They say the restored facility is a worthy investment and believe it will save the department money in the end.

Weakly said neighboring departments are inquiring about training in the space.

“I’ve already received calls from other agencies trying to reserve range time here,” Weakly said.

The dynamic space will benefit the capital region, the department says.

In a few months, Schenectady police will receive upgraded tasers that have the capability to shoot up to 30 feet and they’ll use the new facility for training.