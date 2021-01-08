New ideas sought to liven up Warren County Fairgrounds

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Warren County Fairgrounds didn’t see a lot of traffic in 2020.

The 22-acre site by the Schroon River has been home to glamping, the annual Warrensburg Bike Rally and the Warren County Youth Fair, in recent years alone.

With the decline of many events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warren County is seeking help and ideas to inject new life into the site. A new request for proposals from the county asks for individuals and businesses interested in leasing the area to step forward.

The Warren County Fairground is seen in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Warren County)

“The Warren County Fairgrounds are a public asset, and we believe they could be better utilized

to promote economic activity and provide enjoyment to residents and visitors alike,” Warren

County Administrator Ryan Moore said. “Let’s think outside the box and have some fun in reimagining this asset.”

Warren County has owned the fairground since 1826.

The fairground is home to a stage, a trio of pavillions, restrooms, barns and parking space. The fairground space itself is about 11 acres of the total space.

The county is open to full- and partial-season events, as well as one-day events.

The Warren County Fairground is seen in Warrensburg, N.Y. (Photo: Warren County)

“It is an easy route from the interstate and includes some semi-secluded acreage next to the

gorgeous Schroon River,” said Warren County Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos.

Those with interest in using the property for an event can reach out to county Purchasing Agent Julie Butler at butlerj@warrencountyny.gov; and visit the Warren County Department of Public Works online.