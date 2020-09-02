New Hudson Headwaters center in Ticonderoga to get virtual grand opening

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hudson Headwaters Health Network recently completed work on Ticonderoga Health Center, a new facility featuring services from Elizabethtown Community Hospital and the University of Vermont Health Network.

Due to COVID-19 risk factors, Hudson Headwaters announced this week that an in-person grand opening celebration would not be possible. Instead, an all-virtual event on Facebook Live is set for next Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 11 a.m. to noon.

Dr. Tucker Slingerland from Hudson Headwaters will be joined by Dr. John Brumsted, of the University of Vermont Health Network; John Remillard, president of Elizabethtown Community Hospital; and New York State Senator Betty Little.

“Our commitment to establishing and enhancing the services at this location helps to ensure that the medical needs of patients living in Ticonderoga and the surrounding communities will be well-addressed for many years to come,” Slingerland said in a post on the opening’s Facebook event.

The site was designed to provide primary care near Elizabethtown Community Hospital for ease of access. More details on how that ease is planned to work will be discussed at the event, which will also be made available for viewing on Facebook and Hudson Headwaters’ website afterward.

Hudson Headwaters has been growing this year. In February, the ribbon was cut at their new health center in Moreau.

