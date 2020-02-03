New hotline created to answer Novel Coronavirus questions, concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo issued an update on the status of the Novel Coronavirus in New York State on Sunday.

He said New York does not have any confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus. As of Sunday afternoon, 12 people were tested for the virus, 11 of the results came back negative and one test is still pending.

Due to the rising questions and concerns about the new virus, Cuomo said New Yorkers can call a hotline with Department of Health experts ready to answer questions at 1-888-364-3065.

Additionally, the Department of Health set up a webpage to act as a source of information.

“We take situations like this very seriously. We understand the density of New York, the complexity of New York. Whatever happens internationally, it ends up at our doorstep eventually,” Cuomo said. “Precaution is always the best practice. Preparedness is always the best practice, and that is what we do here in New York. At the same time, we have to keep this in perspective. There is no reason to panic. There is no reason to have an inordinate amount of fear about this situation. There are different viruses that develop on an ongoing basis. Take everyone seriously, but don’t have an overly anxious reaction to any one situation.”