Ribbon Cutting of the War Room Tavern in Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Planet Hollywood of New York State Politics” made it’s debut this President’s Day.

Featuring favorite meals from past presidents, a voting machine from 1939 and other memorabilia — the War Tavern pays tribute to different leaders with ties to the Empire State with over 200 years of history on its walls; including past presidents like Teddy Roosevelt, Martin Van Buren and Millard Fillmore.

The ribbon cutting took a moment to honor all presidents.

“Here at the war room we celebrate President’s Day everyday,” Owner Todd Shapiro said.

Shapiro said some of the collection was donated by former Governors George Pataki and David Paterson.

Other items come from his personal collection thanks to his life long interest in politics.

“When I was 18 years old, I worked on political campaigns,” Shapiro said. “I kept the photos, I kept the pictures, I kept the campaign buttons, I finally found a place to put it.”

Shapiro and city leaders hope the new, unique establishment will bring more energy to downtown Albany.

“There’s a restaurant that captures that history where you can come to that restaurant, get good food and political stories about the history of the city,” Corey Ellis, President of the Albany Common Council, said. “This restaurant is long, long overdue.”