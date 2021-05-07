New Head City Gardener for Albany tulip season

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A rainbow of tulips means Spring has sprung in Albany, and there’s a new woman in charge of Albany’s most famous flowers this year.

Jena Commerford has been promoted to Albany’s Head City Gardener after almost 13 years of gardening for the City of Albany.

“I knew nothing about gardens before I started,” Commerford said. “I learned to love it just being on the job.”

Jena said she doesn’t take the responsibility of planning out her first tulip season lightly and cherishes the opportunity to uphold the beloved tradition.

“While we’re doing snow removal, I’m like, okay, what color? Do we want to do this theme? Do we want to do that?” Commerford said.

Jena and her team of gardeners and volunteers spend months on the tulip process; From ordering the bulbs and planning the bed designs to planting the bulbs and nurturing them to their full beauty.

“The looks on people’s faces, the fact that it can bring people out, out with their kids,” Commerford said. “Everyone gets to enjoy nature. That’s so important to me. I am not about the video games.”

Jena added that she believes getting outside and taking in the scenery has been especially important during these unprecedented times.

“I was happy that through this pandemic you can still come outside and enjoy all of our hard work,” Commerford said.

For this new Head City Gardener, the final results are hard to believe.

“It’s like a dream. I have to pinch myself. Like I just planned all of this,” Commerford said.

The City Gardeners of Albany will be offering Tulip Tours at Washington Park from May 3 to May 14 to give residents special insight and answer any of their questions on the process.