New Hampshire teen saves West Virginia boy via TikTok

GILMANTON, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire teen has been credited with saving a boy more than 800 miles away — thanks to TikTok.

Caden Cotnoir, 13, was watching a TikTok livestream of Trent Jarrett, 12, riding a four-wheeler in West Virginia when something went awry, WMUR-TV reported.

“All of a sudden his phone goes kind of blank, you can see a little bit of light and you can just hear him yelling for help,” Caden said.

Caden said he could hear Trent yelling out numbers.